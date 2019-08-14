‘Game of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Transforms Into an Elf in New ‘Last Christmas’ Trailer

Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke is moving on from the epic fantasy series with her first major project following the contentious finale, and transforming into a Christmas store elf. The first trailer for Last Christmas debuted Wednesday morning, and sees Clarke donning a bright green Christmas elf costume for what seems like nearly the entire film.

Clarke’s character works in a Christmas store, but is far from the “holly, jolly” type. Her family is clearly worried about her, and it is implied that the character previously suffered from some series medical issues. The film co-stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as a man that she begins to fall in love with, as well as Emma Thompson as her mother.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Notably, Thompson co-wrote Last Christmas, with Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helming the holiday-themed film.

Emilia Clarke went from mother of dragons to drunken elf in her new movie #LastChristmas. https://t.co/zKwz8qmbiX pic.twitter.com/RGN32YRfUm — E! News (@enews) August 14, 2019

It is coincidental that Clarke’s character seems to have suffered a past medical trauma, due to the fact that Clarke herself recently revealed that she has also.

Earlier this year, Clarke opened up and shared that years ago she suffered an aneurysm, and then after being treated she suffered another one.

“I was in the gym, and the most excruciating pain, like an elastic band just went like snap in my head and an enormous amount of pressure suddenly,” she recalled of the first hemorrhage while speaking to CBS This Morning. “And then very, very, very quickly I realized I couldn’t stand and I couldn’t walk. And in that moment, I knew I was being brain-damaged.”

Clarke then spoke about her second aneurysm, sharing, “So, the second one, there was a bit of my brain that actually died,” Clarke explained. “If a part of your brain doesn’t get blood to it for a minute, it will just no longer work. It’s like you short circuit. So, I had that.”

Emilia Clarke on “Game of Thrones” and her near-death experience Her character on the epic HBO series can walk through fire, and she’s found that, in some ways, she can, too https://t.co/leVLHgKqNi pic.twitter.com/9isf7KURY8 — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) April 7, 2019

The Daenerys Targaryen star also confessed that the medical issued had a major impact on her outlook, and even caused her to question if she was fated to an untimely death.

“You go on the set, and you play a badass character, and you walk through fire, and you speak to hundreds of people, and you’re being asked to … work as hard as you possibly can. And that became the thing that just saved me from considering my own mortality, yeah.”

“The brain injury,” Clarke added, “grounded me in a way that nothing else could.”

Last Christmas is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 8.

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures