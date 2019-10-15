‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Fans Are Freaking out Over John Schneider Driving the General Lee for ‘Christmas Cars’ Movie

Dukes of Hazzard fans are freaking out right now, over the trailer for John Schneider’s Christmas Cars movie which features the former Bo Duke actor driving the General Lee once again. In the trailer, Schneider plays a fictional version of himself as a washed up actor who uses his past popularity from The Dukes of Hazzard to help bring in some new income by autographing and selling toy General Lee cars. He’s also seen behind the wheel of a very real General Lee, and even appears to get into a police chase at one point. Fans have been going crazy over the sight of Bo Duke back in the General Lee drivers seat, with one commenting, “Bo Duke’s back and ready to go! Can’t wait to enjoy this movie with family & friends.”

Seriously..? It’s a move folks. Haters need not watch. Simple math! All others… enjoy! https://t.co/FYjbBMf5Fy — John Schneider (@John_Schneider) October 13, 2019

“I like the witty dialogue in this trailer and John is one classy and beautiful person. I’m looking forward to watching this movie with my loved ones,” another fan offered.

“Loved this trailer!! I know John was going thru some financial problems (aren’t we all) and he has been looking for a project to film at his studio ranch. I sure hope this is the one to turn things around for you! Sometimes the best ideas stem from real life situations. Fingers crossed, Bo Duke,” someone else commented.

I grew up with the Dukes of Hazzard in the early 80’s. I can remember when my father was a cop & we’d ride in his squad car trying to do jumps. I love this & can’t wait to see it. — David LaPell (@DaveLapell) October 13, 2019

“The Dukes of Hazzard was the one show I looked forward to as a kid even in my teens. I always wanted to be a Duke boy lol,” one other fan commented. “I always saw in this show a good ol boy out look on life, never once did I see any racism or hate of any kind even Boss Hogg was just funny! as well as Roscoe P Coltrane was just funny as all heck. Thank you for many years of exiting fun and laughter!!! I even made myself a General back in the early 80’s as a young man lol.”

“I absolutely loved watching The Dukes of Hazzard growing up. It was one of the best family friendly shows that was on TV in both syndication and reruns hands down. I look forward to watching this movie with my kids just as I watched the TV show with my family,” a final fan added.