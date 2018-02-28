Bruce Willis Spills Details on ‘Die Hard 6’ Script

During a recent TV interview, Die Hard star Bruce Willis spilled details on the state of the script for the franchises’ possible sixth installment.

While speaking with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, the host asked Willis about the rumors of another Die Hard sequel. “Yeah, I think so,” Willis confidently responded to Fallon’s inquires of whether or not the reports of a Die Hard 6 happening are true.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Willis also revealed that he was heading out to California soon to “see what the script looks like,” which generated a huge applause from the show audience. While Willis’ comments are more implicit than explicit, it is at least confirmation that a script is in the works and being seriously worked on.

Additionally, Fallon mentioned the recent news that Die Hard was among the list of films added to the National Film Registry, which is curated by The Library of Congress.

Every year, 25 films are added to the registry and in late 2017 Die Hard, one of the greatest action movies of all-time, made the cut along with classic films such as Field of Dreams and Titanic.

Also added to the National Film Registry were The Goonies, Dumbo, Memento, La Bamba, and the original Superman film from 1978, according to Deadline.

While the topic of conversation weighed heavily on Die Hard, which the men also noted is having its 30-year anniversary in 2018, Willis was actually there to promote his new film Death Wish.

The film is about a Chicago doctor (Bruce Willis as Paul Kersey) who becomes a ruthless vigilante when his wife is killed and his daughter brutally attacked by home invaders.

Death Wish is a remake of a 1974 film, by the same title, that starred action movie icon Charles Bronson. That film birthed a franchise that saw the actor go on to star in four sequels.

The new film is directed by Eli Roth, who is most well-known for directing films such as Hostel, Cabin Fever and The Green Inferno. Many will also know him from his role as the baseball-bat-wielding Donny “The Bear Jew” Donowitz from Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds.

While he has deep roots in the horror genre, and has even tackled some suspense films, Death Wish is Roth’s first true-to-form action movie.

A new trailer for Death Wish was released earlier this year and it see the 62-year-old actor “cocked, locked, and ready to rock.”

In addition to Willis, Death Wish also stars Vincent D’Onofrio (Jurassic World), Dean Norris (Breaking Bad), Kimberly Elise (Grey’s Anatomy), Mike Epps (The Hangover), Elisabeth Shue (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation), and acting newcomer Camila Morrone.