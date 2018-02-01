Clint Eastwood, 87, Set to Return to Acting in Drug Drama ‘The Mule’

It’s been six years since Clint Eastwood starred in a film, but the 87-year-old actor is reportedly heading back in front of a drug drama titled The Mule.

The film is based on the true story of Leo Sharp, a man who was said to have been the world’s oldest drug mule, and will follow his life around the time he was arrested for attempting to smuggle 200 pounds of cocaine into the state of Michigan.

Clint is rumored to also be planning to direct the film as well, and it is said that his Gran Torino collaborator Nick Schenk has been writing the script.

Interestingly, Sharp was 87 years old, the same age Eastwood is now, when he was napped by police. He ended up being sentenced to serve a three year prison sentence in 2014, at the age of 90, but was released early due to a terminal illness. He died in 2016.

Sharp began smuggling cocaine for the Sinaloa Cartel in the ’80s, mostly into Detroit, Michigan. He reportedly dealt more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine during his time dealing drugs.

As previously mentioned, Eastwood has not starred in a film since 2012’s Trouble with the Curve, although he did have an uncredited appearance in 2014’s American Sniper, which he also directed and produced.

Eastwood has spent more time behind the camera lately, having made the Tom Hanks-starring film Sully, about the emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River by hero pilot Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, back in 2016.

This year will see the release of his newest film, The 15:17 to Paris, which is a biographical thriller-drama that challenges all the rules of filmmaking.

It is “based on the autobiography The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Soldiers by Jeffrey E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler, and Alek Skarlatos, about the 2015 Thalys train attack.” Rather than casting established actors, however, the film will star Stone, Sadler and Skarlatos as themselves.

While the main characters will be portraying themselves, Eastwood did enlist some Hollywood help from Judy Greer (Ant-Man), Jenna Fischer (The Office), Tony Hale (Arrested Development), Thomas Lennon (Reno 911), and Steve Urkel himself — Jaleel White.

The 15:17 to Paris is scheduled to be released on Feb. 9, 2018.