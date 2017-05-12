Charlie Hunnam Drew Inspiration From Conor McGregor For ‘King Arthur’ Role

For his role in Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Charlie Hunnam explained that he channeled the mentality of UFC star Conor McGregor to give life to his character in the film.

During an interview with Red Bulletin, the 37-year-old Sons of Anarchy alum opened up about how he took on the persona of the Irish fighter.

Hunnam said: "You have to conquer the demons within to be strong enough. While I was playing Arthur, I thought an enormous amount about Conor McGregor, the reigning lightweight champion of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. His attitude is: 'There is no opponent. I am fighting with myself in the octagon. It's only me and my own fears and the execution of my own ability that is going to win or lose a fight for me.'"

Another source of inspiration that the British actor found in portraying King Arthur was being bullied while growing up.

"As a kid, I got picked on," he said. "I got into a lot of fights, losing some and getting severely beaten a few times. When that happens to you, you just feel like, 'I'm going to do everything in my power to never be in a situation like this again.' Hence you go out and learn how to fight."

That fear that was instilled in him as a youngster made a lasting impact that still affects the way he lives today.

"I still do martial arts training and I'm eager to never let that happen again. But then I developed this tendency to carry [that belligerence] into every room. I wanted people to know, 'Look, if you're going to f*ck with me, it's going to go badly for you.' But then you realize you've become a slave to the thing you're afraid of. In a lot of ways, I started channeling my father," he said.

Hunnam believes that he is coming into his own as a person, and he looks forward to whatever challenges come next in his life.

"As a kid, I spent an enormous amount of time reading the American philosopher and poet Henry David Thoreau. He wrote: 'If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.' If you just throw yourself wholeheartedly into your pursuits and the desire to manifest your intention in life, the universe will conspire to help you."

