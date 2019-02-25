‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Receives More Oscar Wins Than ‘The Godfather’

With Rami Malek‘s Best Actor win Sunday night, Bohemian Rhapsody now has four Oscar awards — which is one more than The Godfather.

The Freddie Mercury biopic was nominated in five categories and took nearly every single one home (Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Film Editing and Best Actor). It lost Best Picture to Green Book at the end of the Academy Awards broadcast.

The Godfather, which typically ranks high among critics’ lists of best movies of all time, won just three Oscars in 1973. Although it was nominated in 11 categories, it only won for acting (Marlon Brando) adapted screenplay (Francis Ford Coppola) and Best Picture.

Many film fans took to Twitter to air their dissatisfaction with that statistic.

“What a sad statistic – The Godfather was a masterpiece and Bohemian Rhapsody was a TV movie at best,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is a sad fact,” another added.

“Sorry but this movie does not deserve that many wins. It wasn’t even an accurate biopic,” someone else said.

“That’s insane. #BohemianRhapsody was very good — but come on, The Godfather #bestmovieever,” another wrote.

Merit aside, Bohemian Rhapsody was at the center of controversy Sunday night after those issuing acceptance speeches for its awards did not address the sexual assault claims against fired director Bryan Singer, who exited the film weeks before it wrapped filming in 2017.

When composer and editor John Ottman accepted the Oscar for Film Editing, many took to Twitter to complain that he didn’t denounce Singer, with whom he has worked for two decades, according to film and TV critics.

“John Ottman has been editing films for Bryan Singer since 1995!” Variety’s chief TV critic, Daniel D’Addario, tweeted.

“John Ottman has been editing Bryan Singer’s films since Apt Pupil. He’s his most committed collaborator. Just saying,” film critic Kayleigh Donaldson wrote.

“John Ottman won a #Oscar for Best Editing. Working with Bryan Singer made his career and he’s edited almost all of Singer’s films over the last 20 years. He did not denounce his former boss, the accused child rapist Bryan Singer,” one Twitter user wrote.

Singer faces multiple sexual assault allegations following a report from The Atlantic detailing four new alleged accounts from men who had not previously spoken about their experiences. One of the alleged victims claimed he was molested by Singer when he was 13 years old.

The accounts add to the previous allegations against Singer, including one from a Seattle man who alleged that he raped him in 2003 when he was 17. A 2014 lawsuit, the first sexual assault allegations Singer faced, was eventually withdrawn by the accuser.

Singer has categorically denied all of the claims against him. He admitted to “creative differences on set” of Bohemian Rhapsody but claimed that his departure was because 20th Century Fox wouldn’t allow him to take time away to deal with an ill parent.