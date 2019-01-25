Anne Hathaway Reveals ‘There’s a Script’ for ‘Princess Diaries 3’

A return to Genovia is officially closer than ever, as Anne Hathaway revealed on Thursday that there is a script for a third Princess Diaries movie.

Hathaway was appearing on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and told the crowd, “There is a script for the third movie. There is a script.”

The Oscar winner also shared that Julie Andrews is on board for the project.

“I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it,” she said. “Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”

Hathaway further explained the project’s delay to fans, noting that she and the rest of the team want to take the time to tell the right story.

“It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it,” she said. “It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it so…”

The movies are based on the book series of the same name by Meg Cabot, which follows Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway) as she discovers that she is actually the heir to the small European country of Genovia. As a result, she receives princess lessons from her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Andrews), before eventually assuming the crown herself.

The second film deviated heavily from the novels, so while it’s safe to assume the third movie will do the same, there are a few things fans are likely hoping to see when Mia returns to the big screen. The original director, Garry Marshall, passed away in 2016, so the cast and crew likely wants to honor Marshall and his vision with any subsequent film.

Andrews previously opened up about a potential third movie while speaking to BuzzFeed in 2017, sharing that they’d like to make the project as a tribute to Marshall.

“There’s talk about it,” Andrews said at the time. “And [Hathaway]’s very keen to do it. I would very willingly and happily do it.”

“I think we might do it in honor of him,” she added in reference to Marshall. “Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I’m all for it, so if she’d like to….”

Obviously a third installment of the franchise won’t be arriving on screen for some time, but Hathaway’s news is a promising indicator that fans will get to watch Mia navigate royal life at least once more.

Photo Credit: Walt Disney Pictures