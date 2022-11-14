Iconic House From 'A Christmas Story' Is up for Sale

The Cleveland house featured in the holiday classic A Christmas Story is going up for sale. Film fan Brian Jones, who bought the property for $150,000 in 2004, is selling the home of Ralphie Parker and his family, reports the Akron Beacon Journal. He is also selling the Bumpus House next door, the museum and gift shop across the street, and other nearby lots.

Jones bought the home on eBay, and it has been a bed and breakfast and museum in recent years. He spent thousands on restoring the home and the surrounding area to make it look just like it did in the 1983 film. The sale is being overseen by Hoff & Leigh real estate and no price tag has been disclosed.

The property listing was published on the real estate firm's website, noting that the "entire campus" is for sale. "When we say all this can be yours, we're serious," the listing reads. "The entire campus is for sale, which spans a total of 1.3 acres including five buildings on seven parcels. Additionally, there are two public and one private parking lots, and two empty lots which create room for further expansion."

The famous house was built in 1895 and became a Cleveland tourist attraction in recent years. About 75,000 people visit the house annually. Visitors today will see a "for sale" sign on the lawn while looking for the famous leg lamp through the window.

A Christmas Story was directed by Bob Clark and is based on Jean Shepherd's book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash. Peter Billingsley played Ralphie, while Shepherd narrated the film as adult Ralphie. Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin played Ralphie's parents, while Ian Petrella starred as his brother Randy. Thanks to multiple annual shows on cable every year, the film has become a Christmas classic and was added to the Library of Congress's National Film Registry in 2012.

Over the years, there have been multiple sequels chronicling new adventures of the Parker family. The first was My Summer Story (1994), which starred Kieran Culkin as Ralphie and Charles Grodin and Mary Steenburgen as his parents. A Christmas Story 2 (2012) was a direct-to-video movie featuring Braeden Lemasters as Ralphie.

Billingsley plays an adult Ralphie in A Christmas Story Christmas, which will be released on HBO Max on Nov. 17. Petrella is also back as Randy, while Julie Hagerty plays their widowed mother. Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward are also back as Ralphie's now-adult friends. The movie was directed by Clay Kaytis and filmed in Hungary and Bulgaria. The original A Christmas Story is available to stream on HBO Max.