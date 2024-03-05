'Freaky Friday 2' Confirmed By Lindsay Lohan

Twenty-one years after the Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis remake of Freaky Friday was released, Lohan is ready for a follow-up. After first teasing a sequel to the 2003 classic, the actress confirmed that the movie is in the works, with her on-screen mother to return.

"I don't want to say too much," Lindsay shared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live March 4. "And we're both excited. I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

In the 2003 remake of the 1976 original film starring Jodie Foster, Curtis and Lohan played a typical suburban psychiatrist mom, Tess and, high school rocker daughter Anna. They accidentally swap bodies after a heated fight, and wish.

The remake was a big hit, and the former costars have remained close friends. Last fall, Lee Curtis hinted the sequel was on the way and boasted of a reunion with her on-screen daughter.

"YOU (Lohan) GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!" Jamie captioned a smiling selfie on social media. "Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future!"

Lee Curtis will always be grateful of their time together and the impact they made. "

As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," Jamie told The New York Times in Spring 2023. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

Lohan's lead role in Irish Wish is her second since her 2022 release of Falling For Christmas. The new rom-com stars Lohan as Maddie, who deals with her best friend getting engaged to the love of her life, and the chaos that ensues.

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.