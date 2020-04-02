'Top Gun: Maverick' Delayed Until December Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Joining a growing list of films being pushed back because of the coronavirus pandemic, Top Gun: Maverick has now been delayed until December. According to Variety, the long-awaited sequel to Tom Cruise's hit '80s flick will now open on Dec. 23, 2020.

The film's studio, Paramount, has also moved A Quiet Place Part II to Sept. 4, and SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run will now premiere on July 31. Notably, The Tomorrow War — a sci-fi fantasy film starring Chris Pratt, that was also produced by Paramount — has now been moved off of its original Dec. 25 release date, but has not been rescheduled. Variety notes that even if theaters are reopened by mid-summer, audiences may still be wary to return to theaters where they have to sit in close proximity to one another. The outlets argues that Paramount may be counting on holiday season ticket sales to help boost their return on the film's $150+ million budget.

Many people have since been taking to social media to comment on the film delays, with one tweeting, "We'd rather it get pushed to DEC and still open in theaters than straight to digital streaming release in JUN. This MUST be savored on the BIG SCREEN!!!"

"Suprised Paramount only delayed SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run to July as cinemas are unlikely to reopen until the end of July at the very earliest and no studio will risk open a major film until they know audiences are back which will likely be several weeks after cinemas reopen," another user added.

its cute how the movie industry thinks this pandemic and subsequent depression will end just in time for the Christmas season so they can go back to making billions, lol, read the room — #MisfitBlackGirl🙋🏾‍♀️ (@AmethystJ24) April 2, 2020

"Guys, I dont think we’re grasping the full extent of whats next for society. We will not be going to the movies this year or next. That part of society is dead and buried," someone else offered.

"They have time, they need to give fans what they want: a post-credits dogfight between Maverick and Santa’s sleigh," one more user quipped, then adding, "#TopGunMaverickIsAChristmasMovie."

Was 5 days out as expected December 18th as The Tomorrow War was unlikely to be completed in time, does this also mean Coming To America 2 is also delayed? So all eyes are now on Tenet — Paul Ferrer (@paullferrer) April 2, 2020

Other films that have been shuffled form their original release dates include Black Widow, Mulan, and Wonder Woman 1984.