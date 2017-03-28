Chris Kattan Gets Emotional While Going Into Detail About Severe Back Injury After ‘DWTS’

On Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars, celebrity contestant Chris Kattan became emotional while opening up about a traumatic experience from his past.

The former Saturday Night Live star revealed that he suffered a back injury that forever changed his life, and has had a tremendous impact on her time on the dance reality competition show.

Fourteen years ago, Chris Kattan broke his neck. Due to his extensive injuries, the comic was forced to undergo four surgeries that left him with multiple rods and screws placed in his spine, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In a pre-recorded segment, Chris Kattan explained what it was like to hear host Carrie Ann Inaba tell him to loosen up in the first episode.

"Last week I had a great time, but Carrie Ann [Inaba] said, 'Try not to be so stiff.' My first thought was, 'I don't know how to do that,'" Kattan said.

Not only has the neck injury affected his ability to compete on DWTS, but it has been detrimental to his career.

"Part of what I used to do was physical comedy, but now I can't," Kattan said. "It's really sad when somebody says, 'I miss the old Chris.' That sucks to hear."

Kattan's partner, Witney Carson, spoke out in the segment praising the actor for even attempting to be on the show.

"It's crazy that somebody can have that happen to them, and then be brave enough to try something like this," Witney Carson said.

Chris Kattan explained that he decided to join DTWS because he is just now at a point where he is physically able to do so.

"Years before, I just physically couldn't do it. It's a comeback really," Kattan said. "I might not be the best dancer, but I'm just gonna go out there and do what I love doing and have a blast."

Witney Carson continued by saying: "I'm super proud of Chris. He really is just fearless and he brings life to the dance floor."

Despite his best efforts, Chris Kattan was eliminated on Monday night's episode. After learning that he was put out of the competition, Kattan gushed about how much he truly appreciated his partner Witney Carson following his elimination.

"[Witney] was an amazing inspiration, and I couldn't have done this without her," he said. "I had an incredible time."

Were you shocked to learn of Chris Kattan's traumatic neck injury?

