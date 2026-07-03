Star of Iconic Fox Sitcom Divorcing Wife After 10 Years Together

Frankie Muniz and wife Paige Price are calling it quits.

Muniz,40, an actor and professional stock car driver, took to Instagram earlier in the week to announce that he and Price are divorcing after a decade together. His lengthy social media post made clear that the decision to divorce was mutual and there is no bad blood between the former partners and co-parenting their son is their priority.

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“Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage,” Muniz wrote.



“After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents. We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared.



I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter. That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had.



We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son.



Thank you for the love and support.



We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter. Please respect our families privacy during this time.”

Muniz became instantly recognizable as a teen when he stared in the Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. His role on the series earned him an Emmy nomination. He also starred on the big screen in movies such as Agent Cody Banks and Deuces Wild. He and Price, 34, began dating in 2016, were engaged in the fall of 2018 and married in October 2019. Their son, Mauz Muniz, was born in March 2021.