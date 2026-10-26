‘Looney Tunes’ Voice Actor Eric Bauza Dies Suddenly, Cause of Death Released



Eric Bauza, a familiar voice to cartoon fans, has passed away at age 46.

On Sunday, the family of Bauza shared his passing on social media, posting on Instagram that read in part, “ … Emmy Award-winning voice actor and the modern voice of iconic Looney Tunes characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, along with dozens of other beloved cartoon characters, has passed away suddenly.”

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The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner lists “hypertensive cardiovascular disease” as his cause of death, also citing sleep apnea and obesity as “other significant conditions.”

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In the days prior to his passing, Bauza was active on Instagram, posting a video of Bugs Bunny’s voice playing throughout the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City and from an animation expo in California.

Bauza was a native of Canada who eventually moved to Los Angeles to pursue a voice acting career. Among his first notable roles was voicing “Stimpy” on the animated series Ren & Stimpy “Adult Party Cartoon.”

Other TV roles for Bauza included G.I. Joe: Resolute, The Fairly OddParents, Phineas and Ferb, Rick and Morty, The Adventures of Puss in Boots, The Loud House and dozens more.

His filmography is equally or more impressive as what Bauza accomplished on the small screen. In addition to voicing the aforementioned Daffy Duck in 2021’s Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Bugs Bunny in Coyote vs. Acme, Bauza had roles in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, The SpongeBob Movie: Out of Water and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Bauza also voiced roles in The Book of Life and The Emoji Movie.

For his work, Bauza was recognized with a trio of Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. In 2022, he was awarded Outstanding Voice Performance in an Animated Program (Looney Tunes Cartoons). A year later, he won for Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Animated Program (Bugs Bunny Builders). And in 2025, Bauza’s work in Teen Titans Go! earned the voice actor the award for Outstanding Voice Performer in a Children’s or Young Teen Program.