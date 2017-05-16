‘All Eyez on Me’ First Reaction Praises Tupac Biopic

Tupac Shakur is going to have the biggest starring role of his career – some twenty-plus years after his death, thanks to All Eyez On Me, the new feature film from music video director Benny Boom.

The trailers for All Eyez On Me have been impressive showcases of newcomer actor Demetrius Shipp Jr. in the role of Tupac, as well as Walking Dead star Danai Gurira as Tupac’s militant activist mother, Afeni Shakur.

In the new clip above, you can see Shipp’s Tupac saying farewell to the young version of actress Jada Pinkett, who is played in the film by Vampire Diaries actress, Kat Graham.

In addition to the new clip, there is a first reaction to the film from LA Radio personality, Devi Brown:

#AllEyezOnMe honors Tupac’s legacy perfectly. You can feel God working thru L.T, Benny & Demetrius to tell this story in each moment. — Devi Brown (@DeviBrown) May 16, 2017



All Eyez on Me will be in theaters on June 16th.

