Would You Try the Alkaline Diet? Kelly Ripa Swears by It

If Kelly Ripa was stressed out during the search for her next co-host (congrats Ryan Seacrest!), she sure didn’t showing it. The 46-year-old host of Live With Kelly looks better than ever.

Last year, she revealed that a high-alkaline cleanse and diet transformed her body and her life. Ripa, who has been in physical therapy for various injuries, said that the anti-acid diet is “responsible for me not being in pain. Yes. It has changed my life, it’s changed the whole way I think about food.”

First, a bit on the alkaline diet.

The premise of the diet is to only eat foods that are low in acid, or that make your body more alkaline. According to alkaline supporters, the typical American diet is way too high in acid. (Humans have a blood pH of approximately 7.35; this program is built on the belief that eating foods with a greater acidity, aka with a pH of 0 to 7, throws off that balance and causes all sorts of health problems like cancer, kidney damage and arthritis.)

Foods that are high in acid? Meat, dairy, eggs, alcohol and coffee. Some alkaline diet-approved foods include fresh veggies, healthy fats, whole grains and low-sugar fruits.

OK, back to Kelly Ripa!

Ripa said the seven-day alkaline cleanse was very manageable and translates well into an everyday diet.

“I actually eat much more on this cleanse than I do in my actual life, but it’s what you eat and how you eat it,” the mother of three said.

While she sticks to the main bones of the alkaline diet, Ripa says that she does bend the rules every now and then.

“I like to drink coffee. I occasionally will have fish. The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I like cream in my coffee. I like to have a glass of wine. So I don’t adhere to it strictly, but when I do a cleanse, it will be seven days, and then I go back to my normal life. But my normal life, like I said, is not that different than the alkaline cleanse.”

When it comes to fitness, Ripa’s routine is truly incredible. She likes to switch it up, doing the dance-cardio class AKT four days a week, SoulCycle two days a week, and running one day a week.

Talk about impressive! Ripa says she hardly ever misses a workout.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type,” she told PEOPLE. “It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual. It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better.”

