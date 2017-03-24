Watch: Carrie Underwood’s 2-Year-Old Son Makes the Perfect Yoga Partner

Carrie Underwood is always up for a workout, and it looks like her 2-year-old son Isaiah is following in his mom’s fit footsteps!

The superstar used Instagram Wednesday to share a clip of her and her son doing some yoga together, and the results are seriously adorable.

The pair starts off doing a few yoga poses together before Isaiah decided to take a break and hang out in his mom’s arms while she did some squats. Naturally, the whole thing is too cute.

“My workout buddy…mama’s in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs…whatever works!” Underwood captioned the clip. “#StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form…I don’t do much yoga, but like to stretch…”

The sporty star is set to hit the stage at the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas April 2, and for more Underwood, shop her Womanista Approved picks here.

[H/T / Getty / Frazer Harrison]

