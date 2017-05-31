Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Makes ‘Cheeky’ Comeback Eight Months After Giving Birth

It’s official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉 A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret) on May 30, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

It’s back to work for this Angel! Candice Swanepoel returns to modeling for Victoria’s Secret just eight months after giving birth to son Anacã this past October. And what better way to say, “I’m back!” than by striking sexy poses in a sheer thong bodysuit?

The lingerie, clothing and beauty brand posted a teaser video on Instagram this week, highlighting the model’s speedy return with the words “She’s back” closing the clip.

Getting back into the groove 🏃🏼‍♀️@victoriasport @cgonzalezbeauty @daniellepriano @drewharrow @gregkadelstudios @jeromeduran @simsdenice @ed_razek A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 23, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Swanepoel also posted a message of her return on Instagram last week, posing in VS Sport gear with the caption “Getting back into the groove,” delighting fans everywhere. We’re excited for this new mom, but can she please share her booty workout with the rest of us?!

The veteran model joins an elite group of Angels including Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima, Miranda Kerr and Alessandra Ambrosio who’ve slipped their post-baby bodies back into sexy lingerie almost immediately after giving birth.

During her time off, Swanepoel became an advocate for breastfeeding moms, calling out the stigma surrounding the common, natural act. She went as far as posting a photo of her son nursing with a caption that included, “I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..?” Yes, girl! “The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv… why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? Breastfeeding is not sexual, it’s natural,” she continued.

🌹🌹#metgala @angelcandices A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on May 2, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Next on Angel watch is new mom Behati Prinsloo! She welcomed daughter Dusty Rose with husband Adam Levine last September, but she’s yet to announce her return to work. In February, Prinsloo walked in a Versace fashion show and she attended the Met Gala looking fit in a slinky Topshop gown earlier this month. Let’s hope this means she’ll pick up her wings again soon!

