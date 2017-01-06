‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Denies Getting Gastric Bypass Surgery

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is tackling the rumor mill in 2017 with rumors that she got gastric bypass surgery.

Metz was seen being pushed in a wheelchair at LAX earlier this week, and it left people wondering if she went through with the surgery.

Many were wondering if the rumors could be true as Metz’s character on the show, Kate, wants to lose weight and promised her family she would get gastric bypass surgery after watching her on-screen boyfriend lose weight with ease.

“I kill myself for weeks and I’m down a pound?” Kate said in an episode after her inconclusive results.

TMZ later confirmed the actress had suffered a knee injury over Christmas and wasn’t able to fully walk through the airport.

Rest assured, the star is ready for her big day at the Golden Globes on Sunday. The star is nominated for Best Supporting Performance by an Actress in a Series.

Good luck, girl!

