There’s Only One Food Gwyneth Paltrow Absolutely Refuses to Eat

Few would call Gwyneth Paltrow a picky eater, but a recent conversation with her goop staffers revealed she has very strong feelings when it comes to one food—and the reason why is so Gwyneth it hurts.

The topic came up while Paltrow was fielding restaurant recommendations in Los Angeles—a city with an incredible dining scene where seafood often plays a starring role.

Someone in the office Slack group suggested barbecue octopus from Cliff’s Edge in Silver Lake, but Paltrow quickly explained that she couldn’t back that choice because they’re “too smart to be food.”

“They have more neurons in their brains than we do. I had to stop eating them because I was so freaked out by it,” she said in the conversation’s screenshots on goop‘s Instagram. “They can escape from sea world and shit by unscrewing drains and going out to sea. #tangent.”

While octopi are far from the only animal to get out of their enclosures and run free from time to time, it’s understandable why Paltrow would be weirded out by eating something with such smarts. Her other claim that octopi have more neurons in their brains than humans is a statement that may be more fiction than fact, though, according to sources.

In case you’re wondering if Gwyneth’s refusal to consume cephalopods extends to calamari, the cookbook queen and lover of Italian food says it’s a-ok. “Squid is the dumb cousin, apparently,” she explained.

That being said, fried calamari is a common diet-ruiner (so we’ve heard…), so maybe it’s best to skip for dietary reasons.

