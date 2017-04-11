Steal These Go-To Workouts From ‘The Bachelor’ Sweetheart Catherine Giudici Lowe

One thousand, six hundred, forty seven…one thousand, six hundred, forty eight… – Outfit by @bandier @goodhyouman Body by @fit180dallas A post shared by Catherine (Giudici) Lowe (@catherinegiudici) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:12am PDT



If you follow Catherine Giudici Lowe on Instagram (and considering how cute her new paper goods line is, you really should), you’ve noticed that ‘The Bachelor’ season 17 winner has a thing for gym selfies. Catherine is a regular fixture at Fit180 in Dallas, but what are the workouts that keep her in such incredible shape?

Among them is The Bar Method—a brutal-sounding workout that boasts lean, elongated muscles through a strict series of exercises that allow students to “tone one side of their body while they elongate the side they just worked”, according to the method’s founder, Burr Leonard. Lowe has another way of describing it: “Bar Method is a trip. You think you’re a capable, accomplished and strong-willed person, then bam!… It is always and will always be a challenge, which is the best part.”

While The Bar Method is said to be adaptable depending on each user’s goals, Lowe is candid about hers. “One of my main reasons for starting Bar Method was for a ‘lifted seat’ (Bar Method’s term) aka ‘a shelf to sit a cup on that booty’ (my version),” she says. While she openly admits that the workout is strenuous, she has come to find herself “addicted” after seeing the results.

While The Bar Method was her go-to back in Seattle, she’s had to make some changes since moving to Dallas (hence her appearances at Fit180). There, she works with personal trainer Julie Hoang-Clayton. Hoang-Clayton primarily focuses on weight training and cardio, mixing in some outdoor yoga and other activities when the weather allows. But we’ve spotted a few less-traditional exercises on Catherine’s Instagram, including this surf-inspired arm workout.

For cooldown, Catherine is a big believer in relieving muscle pain using The Stick—a tension-targeting tool used by professional athletes and sports therapists alike. This tip was first passed along by her trainer and she’s never been without it since. “Carrying a baby really messes with my shoulders, and this thing really rubs out my knots! I also recently brought it to a ski trip to Colorado with friends for everyone after the slopes. Needless to say, it was well received,” she explains. Both for intense workouts and the stresses of daily life with a toddler, this is an essential item for Lowe.

Lowe confesses that balancing being a mom and the owner of a new business isn’t always easy, but she makes time for fitness to ensure her health remains a priority in the mix. “Picture a wobbly waiter carrying too many plates. That’s how I balance work, marriage, baby and workouts,” she jokes. “That waiter is still at it though! And so am I.”

