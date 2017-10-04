Sofia Vergara, 45, Stuns in Completely Nude ‘Women’s Health’ Cover

45 must be Sofia Vergara‘s ‘year of (nude) yes’, and we aren’t complaining.

The Modern Family star and highest paid actress in television rocked her birthday suit on the cover of Women’s Health‘s first global naked issue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being naked, I think, it’s powerful, sensual and it can be fun,” the latin beauty told the magazine. But when she was contacted about stripping down for the cover shoot, Vergara had some reservations.

“I told [my rep], ‘I’m going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity!’ she joked. The actress went nude for a sexy shower scene in big screen thriller Bent earlier this year.

Up Next: The Healthy Habit That Keeps Carmen Electra, 45, Looking 20 Years Younger

Though Vergara could definitely pass as 20 years younger, she’s keeping it real when it comes to her age. “People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different.” Tugging at her apparently-aging skin, she said, “I had never thought of the word pore, then I’m like, ‘Sh-t! What do I do with these?’”

Still, she couldn’t say no to the opportunity to break yet another stereotype in the media. “Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body. It’s not like before, when it was just young girls.”

Even when looking over pose ideas for her nude shoot, Vergara found herself staring at a slew of tall, young models holding their breasts with one arm. “But I can barely cover my boobs with two arms—I’m a 32-triple-D!” she laughed. “My boobs are real, and I had a baby. If I grab them, I can’t even cover the nipple!” Women’s Health says they made it work with practice and some creative hair placement.

With these factors at play—45 and busty—Vergara’s body still looks ultra fierce on this debut cover.

How does the Colombian superstar keep such a fit body at 45? She gives hubby Joe Manganiello props for keeping her accountable. “Joe built a very nice gym in the house, so I don’t have any excuses,” Vergara said.

Buenos dias!!🌴🌊☀️ A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 19, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

The fit actress meets with a trainer three to four times per week, utilizing an “advanced Pilates machine” called a Megaformer. This tool, she says, acts as a cardio, strength, balance and flexibility trainer.

More: Sofia Vergara Goes Poolside in New ‘Summer Days’ Photo

Though Manganiello loves his daily sweat sessions, Vergara isn’t so hype about workouts. “It’s like torture for me,” she admits. “I’m in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class.”

Still, the Modern Family mama keeps up her routine for a healthy lifestyle, not a chiseled body. “It’s not about having muscle or cut abs. I don’t have abs”—though they do look flawlessly flat—”because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body.’ That would take too much effort!”