‘SWAT’ Star Shemar Moore’s ‘Rocky’ Workout Has Fans Buzzing

When Shemar Moore isn’t filming for S.W.A.T., you can probably find him in the gym. The Criminal Minds alum shared a “cousin workout” on Instagram, sending his followers into a tizzy at the sight of his bulking biceps.

In the video, Moore can be seen hitting a speedbag while his cousin, Tyranny Allen, who Moore affectionately calls Phat Boy Slim, does weight training next to him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Chocolate Thunder and PHAT Boy Slim …. FAMILY WORKOUT,” Moore captioned the video.

Moore shows off his impressive speed bag skills before yelling “Cousin workout” and turning off the camera.

The 47-year-old actor’s fans went wild in the comments, complimenting Moore and roasting Allen.

“Hard work for him but not for you Shemar xx,” one person wrote.

“Its like lookin at before n after shots,” someone else said.

“Great workout,” one fan wrote. “go get them.”

“Your gonna break that bag lol,” one impressed person said.

“It doesn even look like youre trying! Man I love this man!” wrote one commenter.

“I would love for you to be my trainer!” said another.

It’s clear that Moore’s followers were undeterred by his appearance with actress Anabelle Acosta on his arm at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards last month, which may have just been a stunt to squash rumors that he is gay.

TMZ caught up with Moore and Acosta at LAX as they returned from the award show in New York City. Acosta immediately rushed ahead to escape the cameras and question, but the S.W.A.T. star hung back to explain their meet-cute.

“They’re tired of seeing me and mama on the carpet,” Moore joked with the reporter. “They were like… ‘We’re going to call him gay until he brings a pretty girl,’ so I was like alright, you know what? Just to prove I could do it, I wrote her an email, and she hit me back. We got your attention, on the record.”

The reporter pressed Moore for details on how he landed the big date, and he seemed pleased to oblige.

“I told everybody at my job, if you can get me this young lady’s email address — whoever gets it first gets two… hotel and round trip tickets to Vegas. Boy, the search party was on,” he added. Moore then explained how he courted the Quantico star through his messages. “I went back to early college creative writing days, and I let my fingertips do the typing,” he said. “It was just some cute, like, Notebook s—.”

As for their big night out at the Grammys, Moore bluntly told the reporter it hadn’t gone very far.

“Look: we haven’t kissed, no hanky-panky, we’ve just been homies. We’re homies. It’s just a good story, I’m not lying or fronting,” he said. Acosta stood behind him with her back turned, awaiting her baggage.

“We had a good time at the Grammys, we took some wonderful pictures together,” the actor went on. When asked if he was officially still single, Moore confirmed that he is.

“I’m single and ready to mingle,” he said, “until I get my mother some grandbabies… I’m throwing s— at the wall, we’ll see what sticks.”

The 47-year-old actor was seen leaving with his arm around Acosta, who is 30 years old.