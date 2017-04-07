Shannen Doherty Shares Heartfelt Letter of Thanks for Her Doctor Despite ‘Rough Day’

Today was a rough day. Not because of any bad health reports. But just sometimes the stress of life, the stress of people not doing their jobs, the stress of cancer, the stress of waiting and limbo, can really get one down. It could also be how the stars are aligning. Who knows! What I do know, is this man entered my life back in March of 2016 and has not just helped me with cancer, but he has become my friend. A strong shoulder to lean on. A compassionate human who cares. A surgeon who spends hours and hours, days, weeks, simply contemplating reconstruction and how he will make me (and his other patients) as perfect as we can be. Simply said… I love him and I’m so thankful something bad like cancer can also bring something so beautiful to me. @JayOrringerMD thank you. #jayorringer #stillacancerslayer #stillblessed
Shannen Doherty has completed her cancer treatments, but that doesn’t mean the difficult days are behind her.
The 90210 star shared an update with fans in which she thanked her surgeon, but also got real about how rough some days can still be.
“Today was a rough day,” she began. “Not because of any bad health reports. But just sometimes the stress of life, the stress of people not doing their jobs, the stress of cancer, the stress of waiting and limbo, can really get one down. It could also be how the stars are aligning. Who knows!”
In the photo, she poses with Dr. Jay Orringer, and he is the real focus of her comments.
“What I do know, is this man entered my life back in March of 2016 and has not just helped me with cancer, but he has become my friend,” she continued. “A strong shoulder to lean on. A compassionate human who cares. A surgeon who spends hours and hours, days, weeks, simply contemplating reconstruction and how he will make me (and his other patients) as perfect as we can be. Simply said… I love him and I’m so thankful something bad like cancer can also bring something so beautiful to me.”
She completed the post with “#stillacancerslayer #stillblessed” in her typically optimistic style.
Doherty underwent her last chemotherapy session in February. She took to Instagram on March 25 to remember her late father on what would have been his birthday.
March 25 this beautiful light entered the world and left a lasting impression upon everyone he encountered….. they say we pick our family. I would pick him over and over again. Every time. My hero. My mentor. I’m ridiculously lucky to have had him guiding me, teaching me and loving me. He still is. Daddy I love you. Still. Always. Forever. #adadslove.
