Shannen Doherty Shares Heartfelt Letter of Thanks for Her Doctor Despite ‘Rough Day’

Shannen Doherty has completed her cancer treatments, but that doesn’t mean the difficult days are behind her.

The 90210 star shared an update with fans in which she thanked her surgeon, but also got real about how rough some days can still be.

“Today was a rough day,” she began. “Not because of any bad health reports. But just sometimes the stress of life, the stress of people not doing their jobs, the stress of cancer, the stress of waiting and limbo, can really get one down. It could also be how the stars are aligning. Who knows!”

In the photo, she poses with Dr. Jay Orringer, and he is the real focus of her comments.

“What I do know, is this man entered my life back in March of 2016 and has not just helped me with cancer, but he has become my friend,” she continued. “A strong shoulder to lean on. A compassionate human who cares. A surgeon who spends hours and hours, days, weeks, simply contemplating reconstruction and how he will make me (and his other patients) as perfect as we can be. Simply said… I love him and I’m so thankful something bad like cancer can also bring something so beautiful to me.”

She completed the post with “#stillacancerslayer #stillblessed” in her typically optimistic style.

Doherty underwent her last chemotherapy session in February. She took to Instagram on March 25 to remember her late father on what would have been his birthday.

