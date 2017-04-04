Reese Witherspoon’s Healthy Living Secrets That Make 41 Look Like 21

(Photo: Getty / Anthony Harvey / Contributor)

When Reese Witherspoon posted a photo of her and her 13-year-old daughter, the Internet went wild. Not only did these two look like twins, but it was a strong reminder that Witherspoon is old enough to have teenage children.

Knowing that the Big Little Lies star recently turned 41, we knew we had to get her secrets to looking barely legal. Turns out, she dedicates a lot of time and energy to staying healthy, fit and strong.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As you can see from the stunning yoga pose she is holding below), yoga is one of her favorite pastimes. Juggling an acting career, production company, clothing boutiques and motherhood, we’d say yoga is her best bet to staying sane (and looking incredible).

Just hanging out … 😉💪🏼⛰✨ with @mollyrstern & @amgtexas. #YogaRetreat #NewZealand Thank you @aroharetreats! A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Being the ever-achieving multitasker that she is, Witherspoon also uses her workouts to catch up with friends. “I like to run for about an hour, and I’m big into working out with girlfriends,” she told Good Housekeeping. “It’s an acquired skill, being able to discuss your love life, children, and friends — all while you’re running! But we have mastered it.”

Witherspoon also works with celebrity trainer Michael George, even though she hates going to the gym.

MORE: Here’s How Drew Barrymore Lost 20 Pounds — and No, It’s Not the ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

“Reese likes to be outdoors and really likes hiking,” George said. “She didn’t like the gym and still doesn’t like the gym that much. So I took her on long, what I call, power hikes.”

As for her eating habits, she sticks to clean, whole foods without restricting herself to a specific diet.

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Oct 14, 2016 at 2:32pm PDT

While she told Us Weekly that she doesn’t believe in crash diets (Amen, sister), she does believe in a very specific green smoothie.

Her go-to fuel-up smoothie is from nutritionist Kim Snyder: spinach, romaine lettuce, celery, an apple, pear, banana, cilantro and parsley, aka the Gowing Green Smoothie. It’s full of nutrients like fiber to give your day (and waistline) a healthy boost!

Could you keep up with Witherspoon’s routine? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Related:

Cameron Diaz Does This Every Day After She Wakes Up

The Diet and Exercise Plan That Keeps Us Second Guessing Lori Loughlin’s Age

Tia Mowry Cut These Foods From Her Diet and It Changed Her Life