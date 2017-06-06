‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Shares Her Wedding Body Workout Just Weeks Away From Nuptials

(Photo: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com)

Peta Murgatroyd is sweating for the wedding! The 30-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro shared her wedding body workout — complete with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy and their 6-month-old son Shai — on Instagram Monday.

Murgatroyd appears to be working hard, using both Shai and Chmerkovskiy as resistance during her workout.

“Mum getting after it in the gym with some special helpers – Shai, @maksimc, and the amazing @timhartwigtrain. Working hard for that wedding body!” she captioned the video, adding the hashtags #workingmom and #fitnessmom.

Watch her Instagram video as she performs backward lunges, sit-ups and hip thrusts — all while holding baby Shai. Her final exercise is a sort of sled push where she’s struggling to push both Chmerkovskiy and Shai in a chair, grunting “Wedding… body!” as she moves them along.

Murgatroyd has been back in the gym since just two weeks after giving birth to Shai. She knew it would take time to feel like “the old Peta” again, but she also had to get back in the gym since she was in the lineup for season 24 of Dancing With the Stars.

She took to Instagram in January to share how her body didn’t “shrink right back,” to how it was before Shai came along.

“Real life: I took this photo 8 days post birth,” she wrote in the post. “I left the hospital looking 5 months pregnant. Many people think a woman should shrink right back to her pre-birth weight immediately. That is just not the truth for most.”

MORE: Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Pregnancy Was a Surprise, Shares Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Reaction

She continued, “The female body is incredible and resilient, but healing and strengthening take time. Now it’s time for patience and hard work. Lots of love to all the new mamas out there on the journey.”

A week later, Murgatroyd shared her progress, noting that “slow and steady wins the race.”

“I think I’m doing ok….and I’m actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I’m feeling like the old Peta again. I definitely don’t have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race!”

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy plan to tie the knot in July, so it’s clear that Murgatroyd is enlisting some special forces to help get her to the big day. The two will wed at Oheka Castle on Long Island, New York (Yes, the one that was featured in Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video.).

“Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately,” Murgatroyd told PEOPLE of the historic estate. “It’s a whole castle estate with a golf course around it.”

“Photos are the things you can hold on to for forever, so I wanted our photos to be spectacular and the grounds on this estate are just phenomenal,” she says. “I think we are going to have some beautiful shots.”

