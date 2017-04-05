The ‘Big Little Lies’-Approved Workout the Whole Internet Was Begging For

(Photo: HBO)

It’s a simple fact that HBO’s Big Little Lies is designed to keep us asking questions from episode one all the way through the finale—who’s dead? What happened? HOW does Reese Witherspoon never age? But one thing we weren’t expecting to wonder is, “What’s that workout Bonnie’s doing, and where can I sign up?”

Since episode four debuted, we’ve been wondering about the fun, energetic group fitness class we saw on the show… and our curiosity stuck with us throughout the series (which is longer than most of our workout routines have lasted, tbh). Between our love for the series and our willingness to follow any fitness fad as long as it’s Zoë Kravitz-endorsed, we had to find out what it was. Luckily, we learned that it’s something called Nia—short for Neuromuscular Integrated Action or Non-Impact Aerobics, depending on who you ask.

Reach for new heights! A post shared by Nia Technique (@niatechnique) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:52am PST

What is Nia? According to an organization called NiaNow, Nia is a practice that uses a combination of “dance, martial arts and mindfulness” to provide a physical workout and leave you “energized, mentally clear and emotionally balanced.” The practice itself is composed of a vocabulary of 52 moves that draw from various traditions to create a cardio-dance workout. Fans of Nia praise the practice as being emotionally healing, meditative and adaptable for people of all capabilities.

While Nia has been around in some form since the 1980s, it seems to have really taken off during the mind/body health craze of the past decade. Though Nia classes aren’t as omnipresent as say, yoga, they are gaining popularity. NiaNow has a class locator where you can connect with certified Nia teachers in your city (Monterey Bay residency not required).

Will you give this Big Little Lies workout a try?

