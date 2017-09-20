Watch Orlando Bloom Do Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Workout

Orlando Bloom rocks a shredded body of his own, but he’s found a new source of fitspiration that’s pushing him to new heights.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor showed off his bulging muscles in an Instagram video last week to celebrate “Workout Wednesday.”

In the video, he gave a shout-out to his motivation: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson!

inspired by @therock who takes his entire gym with him everywhere he films 👊🏻 respect ✊🏻 seems my biceps are basically the size of his index finger 🤣 #workoutwednesday @lifefitness A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

“I just recently started following him and I’m so inspired by everything he does,” Bloom said during a round of shirtless tricep dips. “Particularly his training videos… We thought we’d start our own.”

With some hilarious encouragement from his trainer, the 40-year-old also knocks out deadlifts to work the “hammies and butt.”

He played coy in his video caption, writing, “seems my biceps are basically the size of [The Rock’s] index finger.” That proportion may be a little off, but it’s worth noting that the former professional wrestler is 6′ 5″ and puts in two-a-days at the gym six days per week. He’s also been known to spend an hour and a half weight training during every morning session.

Even with his extreme routine, Bloom is wise to find inspiration from Johnson. He’s dedicated to fitness, keeps solid form, pushes his limits for continual growth and he has a ton of fun during his workouts. Johnson’s Instagram is loaded with photos and videos of his exercise routines from deadlifts to bench presses (with added chains) and chest flys.

The seriously fit actor also warms up with banded hip thrusts using 225 pounds of weight, so clearly he’s crushing it in the gym.

But Bloom’s muscles are nothing to scoff at! The actor boasts sculpted biceps and visible abs, but it seems he has body goals on his mind. Just after his Johnson-inspired lifting session, Bloom took his workout to the pool, performing a round of farmer’s carries with two dumbbells on the floor, followed by a swimming lap with a single weight in his hands.

#workoutwednesday one breath 🙌🏻in the pool with @lairdhamiltonsurf and @xptlife👊🏻 A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Now, that’ s impressive.

And to fuel up after his sweat sessions, he and a foodie friend whipped up a choice cut of lamb with spices as post-workout protein. In the video, Bloom shouts out to chef Jamie Oliver after saying, “This is our cooking show.” Apparently, Bloom is getting all his inspiration from Instagram lately!

Photo credit: Instagram / @orlandobloom

