Khloé Kardashian’s Body Looks Fiercer Than Ever in New ‘KUWTK’ Promo

Khloé Kardashian is looking hotter than ever in a new promo for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In a Kardashian-laden video promoting the KUWTK tenth anniversary special, 32-year-old Khloé is putting her toned body on display while pumping iron in the gym.

We get a glimpse of her toned abs, chiseled arms and bangin’ booty while Khloé works out in black leggings and a black sports bra before meeting up with the rest of her family (sans Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian).

Throughout the rest of the video, we see Kris riding high in a helicopter, Kourtney strutting her stuff in front of a pool boy, Kendall running late at a modeling gig and Kylie pulled over in her Lambourghini with a speeding ticket.

The family realizes they’re waiting on Kim to make her appearance — which she does, in a head-to-toe rhinestone-clad skin-tight bodysuit.

After being called the “fat, ugly sister” Khloé has spent the last few years undergoing an impressive physical transformation. She says her time spent in the gym helped her de-stress during her turbulent marriage and divorce from NBA star Lamar Odom. Overhauling her mindset as well as her diet and exercise plans helped the reality TV personality re-gain her body confidence.

“There are so many times where people get knocked down and they feel like they need to gorge on a gallon of ice cream and that’s how they get through something. I used to do that, so that’s why I relate,” she told Cosmopolitan. “If I’m knocked down now, I go to the gym. I let that be my stress reliever. It’s more about being healthy and finding the strength to get out of that hole.”

Khloé and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been promoting the tenth anniversary special all week, revealing their favorite moments over the years. Kim spoke up about Caitlyn Jenner’s transition being shown on the reality show.

“I’m really proud that we did [Caitlyn’s transition],” Kim told E! News despite being estranged from Jenner for the past six to nine months. “Even though I feel like some things were really unknown and we were really scared about the outcome even showing the emotions of going through the transition. Just for other people that might be going through the same thing, maybe we can help someone.”

“I think if you can just tell your story and help someone, whether it’s getting over fears or just being your true self. I mean, if we can help teach someone something, then I think it’s so worth it and that makes me proud.”

Meanwhile, Kylie, who was just 10 years old when the show premiered, opened up about her least favorite part of filming: “probably the stripper pole.”

“The stripper pole was so embarrassing. I wish it never happened,” she said.

The iconic scene happened way back in 2007, when not-yet-teenagers Kylie and Kendall were jumping on a pole that Kris had fitted in her room.

The KUWTK tenth anniversary special will air on E! on Sunday, September 24 at 9 p.m. EST. Season 14 premieres the following Sunday.

