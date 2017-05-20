Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Found the Most Adorable Workout Buddy

Hillary Scott is prepping for Lady Antebellum’s 2017 You Look Good World Tour, which kicks off on May 26.

In order to keep up her energy during the tour, she’s decided to run on the treadmill for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, for the rest of the month.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 31-year-old has been keeping up with her runs, but recently gained a new workout buddy to keep her motivated.

The singer is in week two of her cardio routine and was joined by her adorable 3-year-old daughter, Eisele, who has embraced her mom’s healthy habits.

MORE: Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott Knows You’ll Love the Way You Look in Her Boho-Chic Fashion Line

Scott took to Instagram to post an adorable video of her little girl walking safely on the treadmill. She wrote, “Eisele has shown SO much interest in my treadmill time that today I carefully let her hop up with me for a few seconds. Her little three year-old self is SO into it! She is encouraging me to keep going so she sees her Mama enjoying the habit of making healthy choices and taking care of my body.”

This isn’t the first time Eisele took interest in one of her mom’s favorite activities. In April, she appeared with Scott on the Home Shopping Network while she was selling her clothing line. Eisele marched onto the set and confidently sang, “Hit the Road, Jack.”

Too cute!

Photo Credit: Twitter / @Fitz21R_

Related:

Listen: Lady Antebellum Releases Catchy New Single ‘You Look Good’ and Announces World Tour

Watch: Lady Antebellum and Bell Biv DeVoe Are the Mash-up You Need Now

Lady Antebellum Gets the Crowd on Their Feet With Amazing Rendition of ‘You Look Good’