Kylie Jenner Poses in White Lace Underwear and Fur Coat for New Sunglasses Collab

While everyone else has been preoccupied with pregnancy rumors, Kylie Jenner has been getting back to business.

#QUAYXKYLIE DROP II. Coming 4 Oct. Style pictured—UNBOTHERED 🖤 @kyliejenner A post shared by QUAY AUSTRALIA (@quayaustralia) on Sep 28, 2017 at 8:32am PDT

The 20-year-old makeup mogul, who is reportedly pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first baby, looks fiercer than ever in her second sunglasses collaboration with Quay Australia.

The Australian brand shared a pic of Jenner in a fur shrug, showing off her bare shoulders. Another photo, which you can see here, shows Jenner in that same purple and orange shrug but also baring her stomach in white lacey underwear. It’s likely that the photos were taken before Jenner’s pregnancy, considering she is reportedly currently five months along.

Jenner also shared an Instagram photo promoting the collab, wearing a pair of Quay sunglasses and an all-white outfit while sitting on a white couch.

“So excited for my second sunnies collection,” she wrote in the caption.

Pregnancy rumors seem to be in the air for the Kardashian-Jenner family, as Jenner’s 33-year-old half-sister, Khloé Kardashian, is reportedly expecting her and NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first child, while 36-year-old Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via a surrogate.

The latest news to come out of Jenner’s pregnancy is that her family is “worried” about her future with Scott, according to a Keeping Up With the Kardashians source from PEOPLE.

“It’s hard for her family to imagine Kylie’s relationship with Travis will last,” the insider said. “They are worried there will be lots of drama down the road.”

The family is still happy for Jenner, and “will help Kylie out as much as possible.”

They appreciate what a “great guy” the 25-year-old rapper is to Jenner. The family thinks Scott “treats Kylie really well.”

“He is nothing like Tyga,” the source says. “He doesn’t have any obvious financial issues. He doesn’t go behind Kylie’s back, but it’s a very new relationship they are bringing a baby into.”

Neither Kylie, Khloe nor Kim has confirmed or denied their pregnancies, but the new season of KUWTK premieres Sunday, Oct. 1, so the family will likely give fans answers soon.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Quay Australia