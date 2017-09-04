Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Tight Abs, Reps Her Favorite Boy Band in Steamy Photo

Even Kourtney Kardashian is a fangirl when it comes to *NSYNC!

The 38-year-old socialite hit the pool on Sunday, sharing a sexy snap on her Instagram story. In the photo, the eldest Kardashian daughter paired her metallic gold string bikini bottoms with a cutoff t-shirt featuring the boy band.

The tee of your childhood dreams was cut just right to reveal Kardashian’s tan, defined abs as she posed underneath a few water spouts for the photo.

Though the nostalgic tee shows Kardashian’s love for the “Bye Bye Bye” boys, she stripped it off for the ‘Gram, revealing a metallic bikini top to match her teeny bottoms in another photo. With her impressively toned body on display, she posed with a friend on a pink flamingo float in the pool.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

The KUWTK personality captioned the photo: “float photos are so overrated.”

What isn’t overrated, though, is Kardashian’s commitment to fitness—and it shows with every bikini snap. Though Khloé is often dubbed the fittest Kardashian sister, even she admits that Kourtney is the healthiest of the tribe.

She’s been stepping up her fitness game over the past few years and she’s been eating only whole, organic foods, cutting gluten, dairy and sugar from her diet.

Since she ditched sodas, Kardashian swears by drinking lots of water throughout the day, plus green tea for a pick-me-up with extra perks.

“I swear it makes my tummy flatter! Also, green tea can help reduce the signs of cellulite,” she wrote on her website. She says the drink also helps to boost her mood and energy levels, and she encourages fans to drink an “extra iced green tea” before a workout for extra energy.

Kardashian says that she usually drinks a hot green tea in the “late morning or early noon,” and she takes it as “a cup with honey and a little splash of almond milk” when she’s out at a restaurant.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash