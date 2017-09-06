Khloe Kardashian Reveals Insanely Sculpted Abs in Post-Workout Selfie

Khloe Kardashian sizzles in her latest curves-baring selfie!

The socialite shared a post-workout mirror photo of herself on Tuesday after hitting up a SoulCycle class in Calabasas. She was clearly feeling fierce as she hiked up her top and turned to the side to show off her seriously sculpted abs and round booty.

She shared the sexy snap on her Instagram story after documenting her spinning workout, which she attended with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

But as Kardashian was putting her abs on display for Instagram fans, she blessed Snapchat followers with a snap of Thompson’s many core muscles.

She asked her boyfriend what he thought of his SoulCycle experience, to which he replied “it was amazing.” Then he gave a little gun show by flexing his arms before he lifted up his muscle tank to show off the abs, as evidenced in this screenshot:

This may have been Thompson’s first time cycling, but the couple has been known to hit the gym together. In July, Kardashian shared a video of the pair working out together in a home gym. In the clip, they rocked through spiderman planks with pushups, bent over dumbbell rows, alternating bicep curls and squats using TRX equipment.

Kardashian also revealed some of her go-to booty-lifting moves in the workout compilation! From the looks of it, she relies on compound moves that work multiple muscle groups at once to make sure her body stays in tip-top shape. For example, she often does squats with a resistance band around her thighs and a heavy dumbbell in her hands. Lunges with a dumbbell are also part of her routine.

These moves helped the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality transform her revenge body, so naturally she flaunts it whenever she can!

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian