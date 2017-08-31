Khloé Kardashian Reveals the 8 Healthy Snacks That Keep Her Fit Figure ‘on Track’

Khloé Kardashian has undergone an impressive fitness transformation over the past few years, completely overhauling her diet and workout routine to focus on longterm healthy lifestyle goals — and it shows.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality actress is fitter than ever and sharing her key to staying on track in between meals without letting hunger (or hanger) get the best of her.

On her website, Kardashian shared her favorite healthy snacks with her fans, and we can’t say we’re surprised by the tasty sounding list.

“God knows I’ve really changed the way I eat on a daily basis and my entire approach to healthy living but snacks are consistently tricky,” Kardashian wrote on her website. “Whether I’m traveling or just have a busy day on the go, I’ve learned that keeping healthy snacks in my purse, travel bag or my car (and even around my house for those moments of weakness!) is important to staying on track.”

Check out Khloe Kardashian‘s go-to healthy snacks, then add them to the go-to items on her grocery list for a well-rounded day of eating.



BelVita Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits

At 230 calories per pack, Kardashian says these “yummy biscuits will give you four hours of nutritious, steady energy.”

Justin’s Honey Peanut Butter + Banana Chips

Another energy-packed snack, Kardashian says these gluten-free chips are all natural and packed with five grams of protein.

Blue Diamond Whole Natural Almonds

A historically healthy snack, you can’t really go wrong with a handful of almonds. Not only are they packed with around 7 grams of protein per serving, but their healthy monounsaturated fats will keep you full for longer. “These almonds will fill you up and they’re only 100 calories!” Kardashian says.

Mamma Chia Green Magic Chia Squeeze

A true superfood, these green magic squeezes will “fuel you with essential Omega-3s, protein and fiber.”

Rise Chocolately Almond Protein Bar

Kardashian says she loves these protein bars because they’re not made with artificial sweeteners and they contain 17 grams of protein — not bad for a tiny bar.

Sabra Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Snacks with Pretzels

“This is literally two snacks in one—and has ZERO cholesterol!” she says. Roasted red pepper not your fave? Try the brand’s roasted garlic or classic hummus variations.



Athenos Whole Wheat Baked Pita Chips

Kardashian speaks for us all when she touts the nutritional benefits of a crunchy treat that’s way better for you than potato chips: “A crisp snack with 50 percent less fat than potato chips? Yes, please!”

If you can’t get enough of Kardashian’s healthy eating tips, check out what she orders when she can’t avoid the drive-thru.

