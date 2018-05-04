See Jonah Hill’s Major Body Transformations

It’s been over a year since Jonah Hill first shocked fans with his incredible body transformation, dropping the weight he gained for War Dogs and showing off a pair of toned biceps that sent his fans into a tizzy.

Who is Jonah Hill’s trainer ?? I just want to talk pic.twitter.com/WObOELsEGk — Pamela S. Orfanos (@Pamsterorfanos) June 21, 2017

Hill’s weight has fluctuated throughout his career, from when he first burst onto the scene portraying a heavy-set teenager in 2007’s Superbad to his dramatically slimmed down look today.

The 34-year-old famously lost 40 pounds while filming 2011’s Moneyball with Brad Pitt and 2012’s 21 Jump Street with Channing Tatum.

When speaking to NY Mag back in 2011 as he was in the process of losing weight, he opened up about his physical changes over the years. “I met you guys — meaning everyone, media, audiences, strangers — when I was 21 or 22 years old, with Superbad,” Hill said. “And I was a kid — I was drinking beer, smoking weed all the time… who I was then is a lot different than who I am now. So being healthier came along with maturity.”

The star continued, “And it’s hard, because a lot of times people want you to be the guy you were when they met you. And I love doing funny movies, but I want to mature, literally, in how I treat myself.”

But after Moneyball, Hill put all that weight back on for War Dogs in 2016.

But since then, the actor has been hard at work in the gym, resulting in a more fit, muscular frame than fans are used to.

After drawing praise from social media, Hill explained to Jimmy Fallon that he slimmed down with the help of 21 Jump Street co-star Tatum.

jonah hill fit watch 2k17 pic.twitter.com/aH97oBmJkd — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) June 18, 2017

“I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill told Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2016. “And [Tatum] said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—er, of course, you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Most recently, Hill was spotted with a fresh new buzzcut as he strolled through New York on Wednesday.

jonah hill fit watch 2k18 pic.twitter.com/LLgErh8hAS — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) April 12, 2018

While he doesn’t necessarily document his fitness progress on Instagram, fans have taken note of his trim frame via photos and selfies, like the one he posted in March of his new tattoo of his sister’s name. Hill recently lost his older brother, Jordan Feldstein, after he died from blood clots in his legs, so the new ink dedicated to his younger sister likely holds a certain amount of significance for the actor.

He poked fun at his weight loss transformation this week by re-posting a meme that had been circulating the internet. The meme consisted of two overlaid photos of Hill in costume for his role in the upcoming series Maniac, in which he has long braids and several tattoos, including one on his neck.

“When you change up your whole style for the first day of school and don’t know who you are anymore,” the caption read.

Hill shared the post with no caption, leading his followers to draw their own conclusions about the funny meme.