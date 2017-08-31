Jonah Hill Looks Unrecognizable, Slimmer Than Ever While Filming New Show With Emma Stone

Jonah Hill and Emma Stone may be donning some pretty radical attire for their new series Maniac, but Jonah Hill‘s weight loss steals the spotlight once again.

Stone’s curly blonde wig and high-waisted acid wash jeans set the stage for the Netflix series set in the 1980s, but Hill looked almost unrecognizable in a mullet, denim shorts and tube socks.

The Superbad co-stars are currently filming the dark comedy, which is based off a 2014 Norwegian show about an inpatient at a mental institution living vicariously through dreaming.

Hill’s weight has fluctuated dramatically since his rise to fame in 2007 in his role as an overweight high school student in Superbad. He famously lost 40 pounds for 2011’s Moneyball with Brad Pitt — only to put it all back on for War Dogs in 2015.

Drawing praise from social media, the 33-year-old has since slimmed down with the help of 21 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum.

“I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, ‘Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’” Hill told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in 2016. “And [Tatum] said, ‘Yes, you dumb motherf—er, of course, you will. It’s the simplest thing in the entire world.”

Along with Tatum’s help, Hill credits a clean diet, working out with a personal trainer (check out those buff biceps), and not drinking beer with his weight loss success. He also kept a daily food journal.

“It was just mostly diet,” he told ABC News in 2012. “I wish there was some crazy thing that I did, like a pill or a genie or something. … I went to see a nutritionist, and he told me what to eat to change my habits and stuff. I found that Japanese food was very helpful to me.”