Jennifer Lopez Snaps Backstage Pics, Shows off Her Curves in Skin-Tight Dress

It looks like Jennifer Lopez is loving her time in Vegas during her “All I Have” residency. On Friday, the singer shared some steamy backstage snaps showing off her enviable bod.

In the pics from her Instagram story, the 48-year-old showed off her sculpted arms, famous curves and flat abs in a skin-tight cut-out spaghetti strap dress. She accessorized the look with hoop earrings and full evening makeup.

Lopez’s famous figure doesn’t come without hard work — her trainer Tracy Anderson says that she works out five times per week and follows a crazy strict eating plan. Think: organic food for every meal, snack and everything in between, with plenty of protein, fruits and veggies for a super nutrient-rich diet.

“It’s all organic and it’s all very well thought out, with the balance of very high quality proteins and a lot of nutrient-dense food,” Anderson told PEOPLE. “Everything is fresh. There’s nothing processed – just [protein powder] in a shake if we do a protein shake one day.”

“Throughout the years I’ve learned the importance of maintaining a healthier […] diet,” Lopez told PEOPLE. “I still eat some of the foods I love, but in moderation. I don’t deprive myself.”

Lopez recently made headlines when she pledged to donate $1 million from the proceeds of her Vegas show to hurricane relief in Puerto Rico, where she has family members who are still unaccounted for.

“Puerto Ricans are American citizens and today Puerto Rico needs our help. Hurricane Maria has devastated our island,” J.Lo said at a press conference on Sunday.

She noted that Major League Baseball and the New York Yankees, her beau Alex Rodriguez’s former team, have pledged to help in a major way, as has Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Puerto Rican Mavericks player J.J. Barea. She said Cuban and Barea have two airplanes full of supplies and generators ready to fly to the island.

“We are working day and night to identify the needs,” Lopez said to applause.

Last Thursday, she made a personal plea via Instagram to the public for aid in helping Puerto Rico after Hurricane Irma and Maria hit the Caribbean islands.

“The devastation is beyond belief,” she said.

Lopez went on to share that she and her cousins haven’t been able to hear from their families in Puerto Rico since the hurricanes, saying it’s something that’s been troubling them for days.

“What’s foremost in my mind and many others, is trying to figure out the best way to help. Our island of Puerto Rico has been hit by the two most devastating hurricanes we’ve ever seen Irma and Maria,” the Shades of Blue actress said. “Today, Puerto Rico needs our help. I urge you to support and donate to the efforts of the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosselló. Together we can help rebuild our island and the Caribbean.”