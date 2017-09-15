Jennifer Lawrence Has Harsh Words for Everyone Posting Fitness Selfies

There are two types of people in this world: people who really love working out and people like Jennifer Lawrence.

During a press tour for her new horror flick mother!, the actress played “Rage Against the Answering Machine” with BBC Radio 1’s James Greg. During the game, Lawrence commented on all the things that annoy her in life, including those who brag about their #gains and PRs after a workout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If that’s your life that you want to live where exercise makes you happy… Can we just put them all on an island?” Lawrence asked. “Where we don’t have to hear about it?”

As Greg played a fan video describing the woman’s beef with those who post about their daily step count and goals, the ever-relatable Lawrence chimed in with “I think today I’ve taken 10 steps.”

Though you may never see Lawrence posting sweaty selfies (she doesn’t even have an Instagram profile), don’t let her fool you. She works out for her muscles and curves.

When preparing for her role as Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games trilogy, the actress told Elle she focused on “look[ing] fit and strong — not thin and underfed,” especially since she was acting for a younger audience. “I don’t want little girls to be like, ‘Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I’m going to skip dinner,’” she said.

For the films, Lawrence trained with Dr. Joe Horrigan to get in shape to play the active young woman who survives a killing spree on behalf of her home district. He used strength training to get the actress’s body looking lean and fit.

Rather than use heavy weights, though, Horrigan told Teen Vogue he used “bodyweight squats, pushups and sit-ups all performed in a circuit… If you can do any of these exercises for 20 minutes at high intensity, you will see results,” he said.

Lawrence’s commitment to exercise isn’t all for the cameras. The actress says she works out so she doesn’t have to restrict her diet. “I’m never going to starve myself for a part,” she told PEOPLE. “I keep waiting for that one role to come along that scares me enough into dieting, and it just can’t happen. I’m invincible.”

That’s balance at its finest, straight from a girl-next-door turned superstar.

Photo credit: Twocoms / Shutterstock

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!