Jenna Dewan Tatum’s Key to Staying in Shape Is Something Everyone Can Do

Whether you know her from her early acting days in Step Up or from her position next to Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo as the host of NBC’s World of Dance, chances are that you can’t get enough of Jenna Dewan Tatum.

The actress and dancer is always hustling from one major project to the next, not to mention killing it as a fab mom to her and hubby Channing Tatum’s daughter, Everly. The 36-year-old has an insanely busy schedule, but by looking at her fit and toned body, you’d think she spends all her time at the gym, not running from mom-related errands to business meetings to TV show tapings.

Tatum tells Refinery29 that the key to keeping it all together is by leading a balanced and healthy lifestyle — which includes working out when she can.

“I try to live a healthy lifestyle, which means getting in a workout when I can,” she said. “I love Pilates and yoga, because they make my body and my mind feel great, but my favorite activity is, of course, anything that involves dance.”

I do all my workouts on top of the kitchen counter don’t you?? (Ps these leggings are the most comfortable in the world. No really. I challenge you to find better) A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Aug 10, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

And even though Tatum enjoys dancing and exercising, she knows that living with unrealistic expectations when it comes to fitness is not always healthy. In fact, she says that a big part of learning how to balance a healthy lifestyle comes from letting go of “perfectionism.”

“There is pressure everywhere, but I’ve found that the trick is to let go of the perfectionism and find joy in it all — or you will just drive yourself mad. And listen to your body,” she said. “If I need a break, I take it. I’ve learned the hard way that burning the candle at both ends never ends well.”

While forging a career that makes her happy, Tatum says that the key to the balancing act is to always put her family first.

“Balancing is a never-ending juggling act. Following my joy is a big barometer for what projects I choose and where I decide to spend my time. If it lights me up and feels challenging yet also fun, I’m generally in. From there, I just try to do the best I can and keep my priorities straight. Family first, always.”

ruuuuuun #danskindetermination A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Aug 10, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

The star has previously opened up about finding that healthy balance, telling PEOPLE that she chooses not to “diet” — but rather, to eat healthy and give herself a break when she does feel like splurging.

“I consider eating healthy a way of life because I feel better, plain and simple,” she said. “I’m not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time. I keep it in balance, so I don’t have to crash diet. When I want to splurge I allow myself and don’t beat myself up — I just make a plan to eat extra healthy the next day or work out.”