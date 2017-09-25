Jana Kramer Shows off Toned Abs and Sculpted Legs in Beach Pic

After taking her country music career in a different direction (read: Los Angeles), Jana Kramer has become a California girl — which includes hitting up Catalina.

There are 2 types of people on Catalina. The partiers and the old timers. Pretty clear which one we fall under. #cribbage #winning A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Sep 23, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

While there, the 33-year-old mom of one shared a beach snap with husband Mike Caussin showing off her toned abs and long legs.

In the photo, the couple is seen playing cards on lounge chairs next to a stack of other board games.

“There are 2 types of people on Catalina. The partiers and the old timers. Pretty clear which one we fall under,” Kramer captioned the photo, adding the hashtags #cribbage and #winning.

The Dancing With the Stars alum shared other snaps from her and Caussin’s weekend getaway, but not before hitting the gym. She shared a video of her workout via FaceTime with Erin Oprea, a personal trainer to Nashville celebs like Carrie Underwood and Kelsea Ballerini.

Workouts with @erinoprea over FaceTime. Thanks to my workout buddy @sara.cuse for getting me off the couch today! A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on Sep 21, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

During her sweat sesh with a workout buddy, Kramer did bicep curls, tricep dips, treadmill work, lateral raises and planks. Aside from strength training, Kramer is also a big fan of cardio; in the past, she’s opened up about her love of running.

“Running is my therapy,” she told Women’s Running. “It’s the time when I let the thoughts come in and then release them.”

And running isn’t always all smiles for the One Tree Hill actress. She shared her trick for pushing through particularly tough runs: “I have such a love-hate relationship with running. The first 15 minutes, I hate it. I have to tell myself, ‘You’re fine. You can do this.’ After I get past that first 15 minutes, though, I feel like I can run forever.”

When it comes to a healthy diet, Kramer cites eggs, avocado toast and freshly squeezed orange juice as her go-to breakfast.

“I’m not much of a lunch girl, but I snack throughout the day – apples, cottage cheese, carrots and hummus, almonds…I’m always snacking,” she told The New Potato.

As for her favorite dinner? Salmon with risotto or a strip steak and a sweet potato with a kale salad.

