Hilary Duff Sports Teeny Black Bikini During Labor Day Beach Outing

Hilary Duff is soaking up the end of summer!

The Younger star was spotted in Malibu, California, at the beach with her son, Luca, and ex-husband, Mike Comrie on Labor Day.

Throughout the day, Duff was seen playing volleyball and tossing a football, but in every photo, her toned tummy and fit figure look stunning in her teeny black bikini.

Her body looks incredible (thanks to this surprisingly simple diet and workout), but the 29-year-old is also known for her fierce body positivity. She isn’t afraid to call out her own ‘flaws’ before haters do it for her.

In August, Duff posted a photo of her backside in a checkered one-piece as she held her son at the beach. With one perfect caption, she clapped back at everyone who has ever criticized her body.

“I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I’m enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’ – well I have them!” the former child star wrote alongside the raw photo.

“My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go,” she continued.

Duff then shared a message to all women, empowering them to love the skin they’re in. “Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well,” she concluded, adding “#kissmyass” as a final note to haters.

Now that is true #bodygoals.