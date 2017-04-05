This Brutal Video of Gigi Hadid’s Workout Proves the Plank Struggle Is Real

We’re giving major props to Gigi Hadid, who not only gave a cute, relatable on-camera interview, but she also did it while planking.

In her latest Reebok ad for her #PerfectNever campaign, the 21-year-old supermodel answered questions like, how to be positive (call your mom and eat well) and what would you tell your younger self (everything will work itself out).

Throughout the video, Hadid’s form slips a bit (can you blame her?) but her trainer Rob Piela quickly chastises her and gets her back into plank position.

If you’ve ever held a plank for more than a minute (or even more than a few seconds!) you know that it could almost be categorized as perfect. So the fact that Hadid could captivate us while holding a plank is ~everything.~

Ready for more Gigi Hadid-inspired fitspiration?

