Freddie Prinze Jr. Cut This One Thing From His Diet to Look Super Fit

Teenage heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. is just as swoon-worthy today as he was playing the She’s All That cool guy in 1999.

The now 41-year-old reveals that his best secret to maintaining his chiseled figure is pretty singular: no alcohol, with one exception.

“When guys say, ‘Hey, man, how are you in good shape?’ I say ‘Well, I don’t drink. I really don’t. I’ll have some sake with my wife every once in a while but other than that [I don’t],” he told PEOPLE.

The Scooby Doo actor says saving those calories for a night out with wife Sarah Michelle Gellar makes it all the more enjoyable. “When my wife and I go on our dates, we’re usually going to sushi—that’s kind of our favorite thing to do together,” he says. “We get a little bit of cold sake and some sushi and make sure we park far away from the restaurant so we can walk a bit after like we used to when we lived here in New York.”

Though Prinze Jr. can handle this alcohol deprivation, he knows it isn’t practical for everyone. When people ask him for advice, he mentions his no-booze pledge: “I say, ‘Dude, you’ll lose weight quick.’ And guys are like, ‘Well, that ain’t happening,” he says. “I understand that, if you want to have a beer, have a beer!”

For those who need their alcohol fix, the actor recommends another simple tip for health and weight loss. “Remove butter from the equation, you don’t need it,” he suggests. “It really isn’t going to make food taste better… I cook 99 percent of everything I make without it and nobody complains about my food.”

In fact, Prinze Jr.’s love for cooking—and eating—led him to write his own cookbook, “Back to the Kitchen: 75 Delicious, Real Recipes (& True Stories) from a Food-Obsessed Actor”. (Actually, he learned many of the recipes in the book when he was enrolled in culinary school, before his acting career took off.) The book includes “95 percent healthy” recipes and is perfect for families, he says.

“I try to eat healthy and I try to feed my children healthy…” he says, “I also try to make things in 8, 9 ingredients or less to keep things simple, but still give good flavor.”