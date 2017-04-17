Former WrestleMania Star Placed in Medically-Induced Coma

Sumo wrestling legend, former MMA fighter and current pro wrestler Akebono had a serious medical scare this past week. Although we’re still looking for more information as to what happened, Akebono was reportedly placed in a medically-induced coma and is expected to remain in the hospital for at least ten days.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in a daily update that Akebono was taken to a hospital last Tuesday night after a show in Fukuoaka, Japan for the DDT promotion.

Akebono’s pro wrestling career began at WrestleMania 21, where he defeated Big Show in an unofficial sumo match. The sumo legend also worked a tag team match alongside Big Show at a WWE house show in Japan later that same year, just one month before officially beginning his in-ring career.

Akebono started out in All Japan Pro Wrestling and shortly thereafter signed a deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he worked against the likes of Keiji Mutoh, Brock Lesnar, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Masahiro Chono in his first year with the promotion.

We certainly wish Akebono a healthy and speedy recovery and will keep you posted as more details come in.

