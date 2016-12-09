Exclusive: Actress Alison Sweeney Shares Healthy Living Advice You Need to Hear

You might know Alison Sweeney from her portrayal of Samantha Brady on NBC’s soap opera hit series Days of Our Lives. You might also know her as the former host of the The Biggest Loser, which she recently left in 2015. Either way, this 40-year-old is healthier than ever, and we’re dying to know how she keeps the weight off while keeping up with her busy family and even busier schedule.

“Healthy living is a part of my life, work and family so it doesn’t require much balancing,” Sweeney said. “My kids and I have our routines – everything from brushing our teeth twice a day (we use Arm & Hammer Spinbrushes and Truly Radiant toothpaste), to prepping meals together (I have them active in the kitchen to be part of the process to making dinner), to going for hikes (we take the kids and dogs and hike nearby trails).”

Being active as a family is one of Sweeney’s secrets to staying healthy.

“As I made being healthy and strong my priority, I loved to see the new ways I was able to use my strength with my family. When Megan was much younger, I’d need to really hold her up when skiing and now when we all take hikes or bike rides, it’s so fun to be active as a family.” Sweeney said.

When she’s not biking, hiking or skiing with her family, she’s pounding the pavement on long runs through her neighborhood.

Gotta thank my favorite podcasts for inspiring me to an extra long #fitnessfriday hike. What keeps you motivated? #realcrimeprofile #undisclosed #truth&Justicepod #Accused A photo posted by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Nov 4, 2016 at 12:38pm PDT

“I do my best to be active daily,” she said. “Whether it’s a hike near my house, riding my horse, playing tag with my kids or finding a nearby workout class, I try to build up a sweat doing something every day.”

For breakfast, Sweeney opts for oatmeal with blueberries and shaved almonds, with a bit of cinnamon and agave. Lunch consists of a green salad with salmon or chicken.

“I’m a bit of a creature of habit,” she admits. “Dinner is typically homemade with my husband grilling while my kids and I prepare the veggies. For snacks, I’m often having fruit or a homemade trail mix.”

It’s clear that Sweeney opts for a natural lifestyle, complete with clean foods and frequent exercising. It wasn’t always like that, though. Figuring out the whole “healthy diet” thing was difficult for Sweeney in the beginning.

“Like so many people, I’d tried all sorts of diets but once I decided that I wanted to be healthy, not skinny, I was set for life,” she said. “Having that mindset definitely helped me as I got back in shape after each pregnancy and to stay in shape now. It makes the decisions of working out and eating right something that is easier to practice every day.”

When it comes to getting healthy and turning your life around for the better, Sweeney has some advice.

Wanted to share my #jumprope fun on #fitnessfriday – perfect portable #workoutequipment can take it anywhere! What’s your #fitnessfun ? A video posted by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Oct 7, 2016 at 8:47am PDT

“Make a plan of small steps to achieve every day,” she said. “By setting yourself up for success with small steps, you’ll be inspired to take the next steps and before you know it, you’ve accomplished your goals and you haven’t been stressed in the process.”