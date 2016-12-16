Elle Macpherson Looks Mind-Bogglingly Good in Her TBT Pic

#TBT alert! Elle Macpherson posted a mind-bogglingly beautiful throwback Thursday photo on Instagram, showing off a 1990s tanned, toned body and some seriously big hair.

“#tbt early 1990s-working on design for season 4 @ellemacphersonbody today,” Macpherson captioned the photo. “using this throwback as inspiration. ps what about that hair!”

Fast forward 20-something years later, where Macpherson spends most of her time working on WelleCo, her supplement brand, rather than posing in front of the camera.

While Macpherson says she doesn’t exercise as “hardcore” as she used to, her eating habits are still super clean. (And don’t let the 52-year-old fool you: She says her fitness routine isn’t intense, but she still exercises for 45 minutes every day.)

Macpherson’s nutritionist says she sticks to the alkaline diet, using the 80/20 rule: steering clear of red meat, wheat, dairy, sugar, and processed food 80 percent of the time and allowing yourself to “splurge” the other 20 percent.

“Pure alkaline would be too tricky,” Laubscher told Redbook. “It’s about trying to have whole foods that come from nature. We can’t all live on smoothies, we can’t all do yoga 24/7 and hold down a job.”

