Coco Pulls off Her Most Challenging Yoga Move Yet, Reveals It on Instagram

Chanel is studying some new yoga moves because she knows she’s next #childspose #sisteryoga #acroyoga A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Coco is one tough mother, but we already knew that. The new mommy took to Instagram showing off some very advanced yoga moves.

In the post we see Coco with her daughter and her sister, Kristy Austin, as the 38-year-old lifts the other woman up with just her feet.

Coco’s sister is curled in a ball and Coco is holding her full body weight on her incredibly tough legs, while Coco’s daughter Chanel lays on her mommy’s chest and looks at her sister.

She captioned the pic: “Chanel is studying some new yoga moves because she knows she’s next #childspose #sisteryoga #acroyoga.”

This isn’t the first time the new mom has channeled her inner fitness guru on social media.

In early May Coco shared a similar photo of herself, her sister and her daughter as they posed in another very advanced yoga pose. In the pic we see Coco being held in the air by her sisters legs as her sister also holds tiny Chanel with her hands.

Coco captioned the pic: “Alittle late night #Acroyoga with @babychanelnicole and @angelbabynaz..We get inspired all hours of the day.”

Check it out below:

Alittle late night #Acroyoga with @babychanelnicole and @angelbabynaz ..We get inspired all hours of the day A post shared by Coco (@coco) on May 16, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

