Your Jaw Will Drop When You See How Much Christina Aguilera Has Changed

If you remember Christina Aguilera from her early career days in the late 1990s (and who could forget?), then you know how many changes she’s gone through.

With seven studio albums under her belt (plus a greatest hits and Christmas album), the insanely talented songstress has certainly evolved musically over the past ~20 years. Although we haven’t heard much out of Xtina from the studio since 2012, she has cemented her reputation as a pop music queen as a judge on six seasons of The Voice.

And while the “Dirrty” singer has certainly changed musically, her physical appearance has evolved along with it. From a feisty, scantily clad 19-year-old to a more mature mom of two (with just as fabulous a fashion sense), Aguilera’s look has evolved immensely though the years.

2000

November 30, 2000: Christina Aguilera ? My VH1 Music Awards #tb pic.twitter.com/zEkSLgu04d — Xtina Photo (@xtinaphoto) November 30, 2016

Xtina’s 19-year-old sculpted abs were hot on display at just about every public event the singer attended back in the day — including the 2000 My VH1 Music Awards. (As were crimped hair and low-slung, lace-up, flared pants, but we won’t even go there.)

You’d be far-fetched to find this young singer anywhere in the early 2000s without baring her belly — not that we’re complaining!

2003

Ah, who could forget the classic slightly tilted Newsies-style hat that was ever so prominent in the early 2000s? Paired with a pair of khaki cargo capris, Christina couldn’t get more 2000s than this if she tried.

2007

Fast forward a few years and Aguilera was looking as fierce as ever — if not a bit more mature — in a cut-out black gown at the 2007 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards Party in Beverly Hills.

Who could forget those Marilyn Monroe curls? Aguilera was certainly proving her worth as a starlet in that bombshell look.

2008

Just four months after giving birth to her first child, son Max Bratman, with then-husband Jordan Bratman, Aguilera flaunted the curves that came with motherhood at a party at Luxor Las Vegas.

2010

Aguilera looks polished and trim as ever with her new cute bob and pale pink gown at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards. In the coming years, her curves would fill out as she went through her divorce from Bratman and tripped on the national anthem lyrics at Super Bowl XLV.

Despite the stress from her divorce and national anthem gaffe, some good luck was coming her way, as she started judging on NBC’s The Voice in 2011.

2012

This tight, body-hugging purple minidress had everyone’s attention at the 40th Anniversary American Music Awards nominations event in L.A.

2013

After returning to The Voice after a one-season break and working on her rebirth album “Lotus” (which ultimately sold only a little over 200,000 copies), she looked as tanned and toned as ever.

The throwback beachy waves gave her a youthful look, as does the nude lip and understated makeup look she has going on — not to mention those sculpted arms she’s flaunting!

2015

Just over a year after giving birth to her and fiancé Matthew Rutler’s daughter, Summer, Aguilera rocked a high-waisted skirt and long sleeved crop top at the London Hotel in West Hollywood.

2016

Rocking The Voice red carpet once again, Aguilera donned a Rosie the Riveter-esque red bandana and jacket with a long black skirt and pumps for a complete girl-power look.

The high-waisted skirt gave us a peek at her slim figure, accenting her high booty and hourglass waist beneath her bust. We don’t know about you, but we think curvy Christina Aguilera is hotter than hot.

2017

?? A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

Aguilera shared a series of red-hot pool photos on the Fourth of July, showing off her enviable tanned and toned bod. One of the steamiest pics consisted of the “Beautiful” singer hoisting herself out of the water in a low-cut one-piece, leaving nothing about her decolletage to the imagination.

