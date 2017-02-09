Christie Brinkley Stuns in ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Spread at 63

Christie Brinkley turned 63 this month, but that’s not stopping her from donning yet another sexy swimsuit in Sports Illustrated!

The blonde bombshell is back in action for this month’s swimsuit issue — this time with two very special guests: her daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook.

Brinkley said her daughters’ encouragement helped her work up the nerve to get back in front of the camera in her swimsuit.

“My first thought was, ‘At my age? No way!’” she told PEOPLE. “When I turned 30, I was like, ‘This is the last time I’m posing in a bathing suit!’ When this issue comes out, I’ll be 63. I thought, ‘Those days are over.’ But to get to do it with my girls, I thought, ‘One last go!’”

The mother-daughter trio shows some skin in matching black swimsuits while posing on a pristine Turks and Caicos beach.

Brinkley posted a snap from the photo shoot on Instagram.

“Thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date!” she wrote.

The ageless star has previously mentioned that the secret to her svelte figure is staying active and eating right.

“The only constant that I have in my [fitness routine] is that I start whatever I do with my Total Gym because I believe it helps keep me from getting injured,” she told Shape.com.

Along with Total Gym, Brinkley says she partakes in SoulCycle, yoga, bicycling, paddle boarding, surfing, skiing and swimming.

As for her diet, well, it’s pristine. She even eats her healthy dinner leftovers for breakfast!

And being the ever-positive Christie Brinkley, she says the proper attitude goes a long way in staying young, fit and healthy.

“Ultimately, your age is determined by your attitude. […] I’m much more concerned with how I feel. When you feel great and you feel energetic, that also makes you look better, but the number one thing I’m concerned about is feeling good.”

