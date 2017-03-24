Chrissy Metz’s Confession About Her Character’s Weight Loss on ‘This Is Us’ Will Shock You

Chrissy Metz has a personal connection to her This Is Us character Kate Pearson, especially when it comes to her weight loss journey.

On the This Is Us finale, Kate mentions her desire to start a music career, Redbook Magazine reports. This new storyline will show viewers there is more to Kate than just her need to lose weight. Although it is important to many of the series’ fans they do not completely toss out her weight loss story.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At Paleyfest, Metz opened up about Kate’s new opportunity, while she juggles her health.

MORE: Watch: Chrissy Metz Opens up About a Possible ‘This Is Us’ Sex Scene, Wedding Dresses and a Mandy Moore Duet

“How do I lose weight and put myself first and balance everything while I’m pursuing my heart’s desires? I can’t wait to see that play out because I know it’s going to be interesting,” the actress revealed.

Surprisingly, Metz shared that she hopes Kate’s weight loss struggles will not be an easy journey. She also thinks it will be a truthful experience to have Kate deal with her emotional trauma related to overeating before she begins losing weight.

“The physical aspect [of weight loss] with the mental and emotional have to come together, but she has to get over all of the things that she’s been really stuffing — truly stuffing — for the past 36 years,” Metz explained. “I kind of don’t want her to figure it out right away.”

Related:

8 Facts About ‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz You Probably Didn’t Know

Chrissy Metz Opens About Her Strained Relationship With Her Father

‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Denies Getting Gastric Bypass Surgery