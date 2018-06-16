10 Celebrities Over 50 With Seriously Impressive Bikini Bodies

“Age is just a number” has never been more true than in the case of these senior swimsuit queens.

We often see 20-something celebrities flaunting their toned, tan bikini bodies on Instagram, leading us to probe for their diet and workout secrets. But an even more impressive group of women are baring their gorgeous bikini bodies too, and it’s time we took notice.

These celebrities, some former models and others actresses, each enjoy sporting their sexy beachwear for fans — and they’re all over 50 years old.

Take a look at their impressively fit bodies and learn a few of their secrets to eternal youth along the way.

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley is owning her body at 53, often posing in bikinis to promote her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. She doesn’t need to hire models; her fit body in an EH Beach suit is the only advertisement she needs.

“My English summer; sun before the storm,” she captioned this sunny shot in a yellow bikini.

The bikini shows off the actress’ toned, tanned tummy and slender figure, but despite working hard for her body, Hurley says she doesn’t feel pressured to be “skinny.”

“I don’t feel that I need to be skinny, but I feel the need to be active and fit,” she told E! News. “At my age on the beach, probably I should be really be in a long, ankle-length caftan.”

Brooke Shields

Also at 53 years old, Shields has been showing off the toned figure she has worked tirelessly to sculpt, beginning with a sexy beach snap of her abs. “The hard work is starting to pay off,” she said in the previous photo, then a few months later she sported this black-and-white beauty to reveal even more progress.

“Bikini life in paradise,” she captioned the shot, which also included a look from behind.

While she told Healthy Living magazine that there’s no trick to being healthy, she did reveal that two of her favorite exercises to drop weight are spinning and yoga.

“Spinning is the only way I ever lose weight,” she told Shape. “It’s purely about keeping my heart rate up and burning calories.”

“I don’t lift weights,” she said to Fitness magazine. “It’s easy for me to bulk up. I keep my muscles toned by doing yoga.”

Elle Macpherson

At 54, Elle Macpherson is clearly still deserving of her nickname “The Body.” The model looks fit and fabulous, and she has her own swimwear and lingerie line, Elle Macpherson Body, to help other women feel confident in beachwear, too.

Her secret to wellness beyond her prime modeling years comes down to her surprisingly balanced diet. Macpherson’s nutritionist says she sticks to the alkaline diet, using the 80/20 rule: steering clear of red meat, wheat, dairy, sugar, and processed food 80 percent of the time and allowing yourself to “splurge” the other 20 percent.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner flaunted her bikini body for her famous KarJenner daughters, but Khloe Kardashian shared it for her millions of followers to see.

Khloé captioned this snap of her 62-year-old mom, “Kris Jenner looking like a snack #6kidsandbad!”

The Kardashian momager recently shared her own midriff-baring snap on Instagram to show off her killer body, but it was met with some serious controversy and photoshop accusations. Of the family, Kris’ daughter Kourtney is the strict healthy eater, steering clear of process foods and swearing by the benefits of green tea.

Christie Brinkley

Model Christie Brinkley blew fans away when she returned to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the 2017 edition. The 64-year-old model flaunted her toned, tan body in Turks and Caicos alongside her two adult daughters, Sailor Brinkley Cook and Alexa Ray Joel, but it was tough to tell who was who.

“It was an itsy bitsy teeny weenie bikini so I haven’t posted it yet from my recent spread in @si_swimsuit but today is #nationalbikiniday so why not? #suckitin!” she wrote alongside a stunning photo from her spread.

While Brinkley did not appear in the 2018 edition of the magazine, her daughter Sailor secured her first solo spread and plans to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

Demi Moore

Actress Demi Moore proved age is just a number by showing off her insanely trim body at 55 years young. Like Brinkley, she posed with her daughters Scout and Tallulah by her side, but they arguably look more like sisters.

“When you can’t be with the papa… #POOLPARTY #mymomsbodtho,” daughter Tallulah captioned the photo.

Trainer Gregory Joujon-Roche, who has been working with Moore for years, said he manifests a holistic approach to health, which allows the actress to feel good inside and out. “I focus on nutritional and spiritual as well as physical wellness to create a synergy of change,” he told InStyle.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek, 51, doesn’t give fans bikini glimpses often, so they relish in them when they get the chance.

“I adore the ocean… adoro el mar,” she captioned a photo of her olive-skinned body slipped into a lilac bikini, adding hashtags for “#ocean #nature #nofilter.”

Hayek looks stunning in in the snap, but she told Allure that it’s all about embracing your age. For her, that means keeping her beauty routine natural and simple, and never dying her hair. “It’s my natural color, and it’s my natural white hairs,” she said. “One of the reasons I don’t dye my hair is because I don’t have the patience to sit through it. I don’t want to spend what’s left of my youth pretending I’m younger and then not enjoying life.”

Sharon Stone

Unlike Hayek, this 60-year-old beauty takes to Instagram frequently to tease fans with her enviable bikini body. “Family boating day,” she wrote alongside the photo, taken during a trip to Montana.

While she loves that people admire her level of fitness as an older woman, she argues that the body doesn’t have to fall apart as people age.

“I think that I am lucky that I prefer to eat healthy,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I listen to my body, and I like sports … I think that it’s the better way to live. And so, that’s it! I just think that a healthy body, mind and spirit is the way to go. And I think that, so you end up being able to wear a bathing suit is like one of the bonuses I guess.”

Halle Berry

At 51 years young, Berry may have the most shredded abs in this group of stunning ladies. “Coming for you 2018,” she wrote alongside this goals-worthy photo in January.

The stunner keeps ultra-fit for the action-packed roles she is still taking on with confidence, and for chasing around her little ones, daughter Nahla, 10, and son Maceo, 4.

“No matter what, every day I exercise for at least 30 minutes,” she told the Los Angeles Times. When it comes to her diet, Berry is just as regimented. Diagnosed at age 19 with diabetes, she been living a healthy lifestyle from a very young age.

“Exercising has always been a part of managing my disease and keeping my sugars under control,” she said. “It took a couple of years, and some scary situations, to accept that it was a lifestyle change and not a diet I could stop in six months… I cut [most] processed sugar from my diet… That’s not to say I won’t have a glass of red wine occasionally — it’s my guilty pleasure. [If I do], I make sure the rest of my meals that day are clean and healthy: lots of vegetables; no breads… and lots of water.”

Cindy Crawford

Though daughter Kaia Gerber is following in mom’s modeling footsteps, it looks like she could still learn a thing or two from mom Cinday Crawford. The 52-year-old often shares decades-old #TBT photos of her bikini shoots, but fans especially love recent shots like this.

“Rande caught me in the blue lagoon!” she captioned the stunning photo, sharing that husband Rande Gerber snapped the image.

Crawford’s body-sculpting routine is the same one she has used since the ’80s, proving it works for any stage of live. She knocks through 30 minutes of cardio followed by 30 minutes to an hour of old-school calisthenics, including weight lifting, lunges, bicep curls and squats. The cardio varies from using the elliptical to running stairs and trampolining, ensuring that her muscles don’t grow accustomed to her workout.

Though Crawford notes that her initial commitment to fitness was mostly due to her work as a fashion model, these days, she works out to feel strong and capable, “Knowing that when my husband asks if I can help move the couch, I can do it.”